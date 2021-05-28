WEATHER WHITE PLAINS: 62 SUNNY WPCNR DEGREES AT 7:30 AM EDT RAINY WINDY NEXT TWO DAYS. SUNNY MEMORIAL DAY

Hits: 4

Today Rain likely, mainly after 5pm. Increasing clouds, with a high near 64. East wind 8 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tonight Rain. The rain could be heavy at times. Low around 47. East wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.

Saturday Rain. High near 54. Northeast wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Saturday Night Rain likely, mainly before 3am. Cloudy, with a low around 48. Northeast wind 10 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday Rain likely, mainly after 7am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 58. Northeast wind around 11 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Sunday Night Rain likely, mainly before 9pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Memorial Day Mostly sunny, with a high near 71. (From National Weather Service)