WEATHER WHITE PLAINS WEEKEND–74 AND FLUFFY CLOUDS AND SUNNY WPCNR DEGREES AT 12 NOON

Hits: 10

Today Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. South wind 6 to 9 mph.

Tonight Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. South wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Saturday A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.

Saturday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Northwest wind around 7 mph.

Sunday A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Northwest wind 7 to 11 mph. (From National Weather Service)