School District Budget and Board of Education Elections Today 12 Noon to 9 PM

TODAY IS SCHOOL DISTRICT BUDGET AND ELECTIONS DAY. POLLING PLACES IN WHITE PLAINS OPEN AT NOON AT BATTLE HILL COMMUNITY ROOM, CHURCH STEEET SCHOOL, ROCHAMBEAU SCHOOL HIGHLANDS SCHOOL MAMARONECK AVENUE SCHOOL AND RIDGEWAY SCHOOL

THE BUDGET INCREASES PROPERTY TAXES 1.3% AND REDUCES SPENDING¬† $3.62 MILLION OR 1.5% WITH NO CUTS TO ANY EXISTING PROGRAMS AND SERVICES. THE BUDGET IS $229.7 MILLION — $31.892 PER STUDENT.

4 PERSONS ARE RUNNING FOR 3 BOARD OF EDUCATION SEATS:

JAMES HRICAY, RAINA KADAVIL,CAYNE LETIZIA, ROSE LOVITCH .