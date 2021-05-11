SCHOOL BOARD ELECTION FORUM TONIGHT

This year has been a challenging one for our public schools and for the School Board which oversees public education in our community.



On May 18 White Plains residents will be electing three School Board members. For the first time in a while the election is contested with four candidates running for three seats. Members serve at-large for three year terms.



The candidates are: James Hricay, Raina Kadavil, Cayne Letizia, and Rose Lovitch.



To help the community learn about the candidates, the League will host a Candidates Forum this evening via Zoom.



Register by clicking the button above.



According to the New York State School Boards Association, “A school board member takes on one of the most important citizen responsibilities: overseeing the education of the community’s youth. In these challenging times for public education, school boards are seeking men and women who find excitement and satisfaction in confronting tough challenges and working collegially to rise above them and help students in their communities succeed…”



The job of a school board member is multifaceted. The NYSSBA explains that a school board member will help to:



Create a shared vision for the future of education

Set the direction of the school district to achieve the highest student performance

Provide rigorous accountability for student achievement results

Develop a budget and present it to the community, aligning district resources to improve achievement

Support a healthy school district culture for work and learning

Create strategic partnerships with the community stakeholders

Build the district’s progress through continuous improvement

Adopt and maintain current policies

Hire and evaluate the superintendent

Ratify collective bargaining agreements

Maintain strong ethical standards



Please join the League of Women Voters of White Plains for our School Board Forum and then vote on Tuesday May 18, from 12 noon to 9:00 p.m.



For further information on the election please call (914) 422-2071 or visit the White Plains Schools website [Click Here]