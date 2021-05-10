COUNTY COVOD POSITIVES HOLDING AT 1% AVERAGE POSITIVE TESTED FOR MAY 1 THROUGH MAY 8 SHOULD LOWER HOSPITALIZATIONS TO 20 A WEEK IN TWO WEEKS

Hits: 5

WPCNR CORONAVIRUS REPORT. By John F. Bailey based on the NY State Covid Tracker. May 10, 2021:

New Westchester County Positives in the first week of May held steady at 1% of the 59,450 TESTED from Saturday May 1 to Saturday May 8 showing the steady rise in fully vaccinated Westchester residents continues the weekly trend in lower and lower number of infections that started the turnaround in the fight against the disease April 1.

Since April 1st the average number of positive new cases a week has declined from approximately 400 new cases a week to 93 on the end of Saturday.

In the last two weeks of April there were 3,971 positive persons which resulted in 119 hospitalizations last week. That computes to a 3% hospitalization rate.

The lower number of persons testing positive this week, 657, if 3% are hospitalized, would result in only 20 persons being hospitalized in two weeks–a lowering of hospitalizations from an average of 200 hopitalizations 5 weeks ago to 20 in two weeks time.