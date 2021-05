Hits: 13

Today A 40 percent chance of showers, mainly after 9am. Cloudy, with a high near 56. Southeast wind around 6 mph.

Tonight Mostly cloudy during the early evening, then gradual clearing, with a low around 43. West wind around 6 mph.

Sunday A 40 percent chance of rain after 2pm. Increasing clouds, with a high near 64. Northwest wind 7 to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.