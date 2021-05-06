WEATHER WHITE PLAINS–51 SUNNY WPCNR DEGREES, WINDS NORTHWESTERLY AT 15, GUSTS TO 20

Hits: 19
Today Sunny, with a high near 64. Northwest wind 11 to 16 mph.
Tonight Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. North wind around 5 mph.
Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 62. East wind 7 to 10 mph.
Friday Night A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. East wind 3 to 8 mph.
Saturday A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 57. Northeast wind around 6 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.
Saturday Night Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 43.
Sunday Increasing clouds, with a high near 63.