SCHOOL BOARD ELECTION FORUM TUESDAY

There are four candidates running for three seats on the School Board. Members serve at-large for three year terms.



The candidates are, James Hricay, Raina Kadavil, Cayne Letizia, and Rose Lovitch.





Registration is required.



Questions for the candidates may be submitted until Sunday May 9.



The Forum will also be live streamed on the League of Women Voters of White Plains YouTube Channel. It will be recorded and will be available on our YouTube channel.



The election will take place on Tuesday, May 18th, from Noon to 9 P.M. Voting will be at one of six locations. People must vote at a polling location based on where they live. Use this tool [Click Here] to find where you will vote.



For further information on the election please call (914) 422-2071 or visit the White Plains Schools website [Click Here]



For further information about the Candidates Forum contact lwvwp.candidatesforum@gmail.com