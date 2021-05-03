WEATHER WHITE PLAINS: PARTLY CLOUDY, SHOWERS TONIGHT– 59 WPCNR DEGREES AT 7:30 A.M. E.D.T.

Hits: 32

Today A 40 percent chance of showers, mainly after noon. Cloudy, with a high near 69. East wind 5 to 8 mph.

Tonight Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Patchy fog after 2am. Otherwise, cloudy, with a low around 57. East wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tuesday A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 3pm. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Light and variable wind becoming northwest 5 to 7 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 40%.