WEATHER WHITE PLAINS–58 PARTLY SUNNY BREEZY WPCNR DEGREES

Hits: 6

Today Partly sunny, with a high near 87. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Tonight A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2am, then a slight chance of showers. Patchy fog after 2am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. West wind around 6 mph becoming south after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Thursday Showers likely, mainly after 11am. Patchy fog before 8am. Otherwise, cloudy, with a high near 72. Light southwest wind becoming south 5 to 9 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.