WALK-IN FOR PFIZER COVID VACCINE AT COUNTY HEALTH DEPT FRIDAY

First County Walk-Up Vaccination Clinic



The Westchester County Department of Health will begin hosting walk-up vaccination clinics of the Moderna vaccine for people 18 and over this Friday. Residents 16 -18 years old are not eligible because they can only receive the Pfizer vaccine.

When: Friday, April 30th Hours: 9:00 AM – 1:00 PM

Where: Westchester County Health Department Clinic

134 Court Street in White Plains

Map & Driving DirectionsThis is a two dose vaccine, people must be able to return in 28 days to receive their second dose. This is critically important to receive the full protection of the vaccine.In event of bad weather people should visit the WCDH website for updates https://health.westchestergov.com/



A mask is required to be worn at the appointment and should not come if they are feeling sick. It is recommended to wear a shirt that allows easy access to your upper arm for the vaccine. Only the person being vaccinated will be allowed entry unless there are special circumstances.People can still sign up in advance if they prefer at:

https://apps2.health.ny.gov/doh2/applinks/cdmspr/2/counties?DateID=C0E3726EA612072CE0530A6C7C1691F4en EspañolLa primera Clínica de vacunación sin cita previa del CondadoEl Departamento de Salud del Condado de Westchester (The Westchester County Department of Health WCDH por sus siglas en inglés) comenzará a alojar clínicas de vacunación sin cita previa de la vacuna Moderna para personas mayores de 18 años este viernes. Los residentes de 16 a 18 años no son elegibles porque solo pueden recibir la vacuna Pfizer.Cuándo: viernes 30 de abrilHorario: 9:00 AM a 1:00 PMDónde: Clínica del Departamento de Salud del Condado de Westchester

134 Court Street en White Plains

Mapa y direcciones de conducciónEsta es una vacuna de dos dosis, las personas deben poder regresar en 28 días para recibir su segunda dosis. Esto es de importancia crítica para recibir la protección completa de la vacuna.En caso de mal tiempo, las personas deben visitar el sitio web de WCDH para obtener actualizaciones https://health.westchestergov.com/ Se requiere usar una máscara en la cita y no deben venir si se sienten enfermos. Se recomienda usar una camiseta que permita fácil acceso a la parte superior del brazo para recibir la vacuna. Solo se permitirá la entrada a la persona que recibirá la vacuna a menos que existan circunstancias especiales.Las personas aún pueden registrarse con anticipación si lo prefieren en:

https://apps2.health.ny.gov/doh2/applinks/cdmspr/2/counties?DateID=C0E3726EA612072CE0530A6C7C1691F4