MODERNA VACCINATIONS AT WHITE PLAINS COMMUNITY CENTER THURSDAY AFTERNOON 3 TO 7. WALK-INS WELCOME

Sunshine Pharmacy right here in White Plains will be hosting a Moderna vaccination clinic this Thursday, April 29 th , 3 – 7 PM, at the City of White Plains Community Center, located at 65 Mitchell Place. We encourage you to make an appointment, BUT – Good News: Walk-Ins are also welcome! Go to: healthmartcovidvaccine.com, to access the registration form in English and Spanish. As with all of the vaccination sites, the vaccine is free.

The State has announced that anyone over 60 no longer requires an appointment to be vaccinated at state-run mass vaccination sites, including the two in our area: The County Center and the Yonkers Armory.

If you are under age 60, and in need of an appointment, you are in luck! There is plenty of availability. Go to our website, cityofwhiteplains.com, for more information, or call our White Plains COVID Angels at (914) 422-1378 between 8:00 am and 6:00 pm for assistance.