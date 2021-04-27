REGISTER FOR SCHOOL BOARD ELECTIONS MAY 1 AT

Hits: 6

REGISTRATION FOR SCHOOL BOARD ELECTION

Registration for the White Plains Board of Education Annual Budget Vote & Election will take place on Saturday, May 1, Noon to 5 P.M., at Mamaroneck Avenue School, Nosband Avenue. A registrant must be a citizen of the United States, 18 years of age or more, and a White Plains resident for at least 30 days prior to the election. If a resident has voted in a General Election in the past four years, he/she is automatically registered and need not re-register.

Voters who have moved within the City of White Plains since they last voted may also re- register at this time.

The election will take place on Tuesday, May 18th, from Noon to 9 P.M.

For your polling place and further information, please call 422-2000.