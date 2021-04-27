LEAGUE OF WOMEN VOTERS ON REDISTRICTING–THE ISSUES THURSDAY

Hits: 7

People’s Hearing on New York State Redistricting!

Join us for the League of Women Voters first ever virtual People’s Hearing on New York State Redistricting! Our virtual hearing will allow New Yorkers from around the state to present testimony on why redistricting matters to them and their community of interest.



**DISCLAIMER: This is not an official legislative or agency sponsored hearing. This is a League of Women Voters sponsored event that is open to the public.**

Click here to Register.



Selected applicants will provide oral testimony.Testifiers have been selected based on their written testimony andthe region of the state they represent.



The League of Women Voters of Westchester will be providing a statement.