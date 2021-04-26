MAYOR ROACH ANNOUNCES POPUP VACCINE SITE 3 TO 7 PM– WHITE PLAINS COMMUNITY CENTER, 65 MITCHELL THURSDAY–ENTHUSIASTIC AT RESULTS

Hits: 12

WPCNR COVID REPORT FROM MAYOR TOM ROACH. April 26, 2021:

There are currently an estimated 202 active cases in our City, down 49 from a week ago. Over the last 7 days we are averaging 13 new cases per day.

Sunshine Pharmacy right here in White Plains will be hosting a Moderna vaccination clinic this Thursday, April 29 th , 3 – 7 PM, at the City of White Plains Community Center, located at 65 Mitchell Place. We encourage you to make an appointment, BUT – Good News: Walk-Ins are also welcome! Go to: healthmartcovidvaccine.com, to access the registration form in English and Spanish. As with all of the vaccination sites, the vaccine is free.

The State has announced that anyone over 60 no longer requires an appointment to be vaccinated at state-run mass vaccination sites, including the two in our area: The County Center and the Yonkers Armory.

If you are under age 60, and in need of an appointment, you are in luck! There is plenty of availability. Go to our website, cityofwhiteplains.com, for more information, or call our White Plains COVID Angels at (914) 422-1378 between 8:00 am and 6:00 pm for assistance.

Anyone who believes getting vaccinated is not important need only look at what is happening in Toronto, Canada. Toronto has been experiencing large increases in COVID cases and record high numbers of patients in intensive care units. This is due to virus variants, pandemic fatigue, and a slower vaccine roll-out than the U.S.

Here in NY, we are fortunate to have ample supply of the vaccine. But like Toronto, we too are dealing with variants and pandemic fatigue.

Choosing to be vaccinated protects you, your family and our community. Additionally it will speed your return to normal activities.

Important reasons besides not catching Covid to get vaccinated:

As sports and concert venues continue to open up, as well as fairgrounds and other traditional summertime events, the majority, including the Mets, Yankees, Knicks, and Rangers are requiring guests to show proof of full vaccination, if not the guest will be required to provided proof of a negative PCR COVID-19 test taken within 3 days of the event, or a negative antigen test taken within hours of the event.

Getting vaccinated is the answer. It will allow you to do the things you love to do with family and friends, like seeing a ball game, or going to a concert or the State Fair.

Our next call is on Monday, May 3rd. Until then remember, we’re standing together by staying apart

Actualmente hay un estimado de 202 casos activos en nuestra ciudad, 49 menos que hace una semana. Durante los últimos 7 días, hemos tenido un promedio de 13 casos nuevos por día.

La farmacia Sunshine aquí en White Plains tendrá una clínica de vacunación este jueves 29 de abril de 3 a 7 pm en el Centro Comunitario de la Ciudad de White Plains, ubicado en 65 Mitchell Place. La vacuna que se estará ofreciendo es Moderna. Lo animo a hacer una cita. Vaya a: healthmartcovidvaccine.com, para acceder al formulario de registro en inglés y español.

El estado de NY ha anunciado que cualquier persona mayor de 60 años ya no necesita una cita para vacunarse en los sitios de vacunación masiva administrados por el estado, incluidos los dos en nuestra área: el County Center y la Armería de Yonkers.

Si tiene menos de 60 años y necesita una cita, ¡está de suerte! Hay mucha disponibilidad. Visite nuestro sitio web, cityofwhiteplains.com, para obtener más información, o llame a nuestros Ángeles de COVID de White Plains al (914) 422-1378 entre las 8:00 am y las 6:00 pm para obtener ayuda.

Cualquiera que piense que vacunarse no es importante, solo necesita ver lo que está sucediendo en Toronto, Canadá. Toronto ha experimentado un gran aumento en los casos de COVID y ha registrado un gran número de pacientes en las unidades de cuidados intensivos. Esto se debe a las variantes del virus, a que la gente ya este cansada de esta situación y a que el que el proceso de vacunación es más lenta que en los EE. UU. Aquí en Nueva York, tenemos la suerte de tener un amplio suministro de vacunas. Pero al igual que Toronto, nosotros también estamos lidiando con variantes del virus y fatiga pandémica. El hecho es que si desea volver a sus actividades normales, vacunarse es lo mejor que puede hacer.

A medida que se siguen abriendo estadios deportivos y de conciertos, así como ferias y otros eventos tradicionales de verano, todos requerirán que los asistentes muestren una prueba de vacunación completa, una prueba negativa de COVID-19 que haya sido tomada dentro de los 3 días previos al evento. El vacunarse le permitirá hacer las cosas que disfruta hacer con su familia y amigos, como ver un partido de futbol, ir a un concierto o la feria estatal.

Nuestra próxima llamada es el lunes 3 de mayo. Hasta entonces y recuerde que estamos más juntos manteniéndonos más separados.