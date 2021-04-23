WEATHER WEEKEND WHITE PLAINS NY USA 4:30 PM EDT: 62 SUNNY BREEZY WPCNR DEGREES

Hits: 22

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 69. West wind 7 to 11 mph.

Saturday Night Rain, mainly after 3am. Low around 49. South wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Sunday Showers before noon, then rain likely, mainly between noon and 2pm. High near 61. East wind 10 to 14 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible. (National Weather Service)