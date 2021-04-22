White Plains: Who Are We Planning For?

A Zoom Roundtable DiscussionTonight at 7:30 p.m



As part of the League of Women Voters of White Plains mission to promote an informed and engaged electorate, we invite you to join us at 7:30 p.m. for a Zoom roundtable discussion, "White Plains: Who Are We Planning For?"



One year into the pandemic and with local elections for mayor and common council later this year, now is a good time to consider the future of city planning here in White Plains. What are the needs of White Plains going forward, how can competing needs be balanced? How has the pandemic influenced thinking about the needs of our city? What can residents do to influence the direction of development in our city?



We have invited Mary Cavallero, former member of the White Plains Planning Board; David Schiff, urban planner; and Chris Gomez, commissioner, White Plains Planning Department for a lively roundtable discussion.



