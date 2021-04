Hits: 10

Today Mostly sunny, with a high near 49. Wind chill values between 25 and 35 early. Breezy, with a west wind 15 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph.

Tonight Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming clear, with a low around 36. West wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Friday Sunny, with a high near 62. West wind 11 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. (National Weather Service)