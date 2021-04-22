NEW DAILY COVID WESTCHESTER CASES DROP ALMOST 50 % IN 3 WEEKS

Hits: 6

WPCNR CORONAVIRUS REPORT. By John F. Bailey. Based on New York State Covid Tracker and Vaccination Tracker Data. April 22, 2021:

In April, Westchester County has significantly slowed the spread of coronavirus.

Positive cases from daily tests declined to near 200 a day from 400 a day just three weeks ago.

Today is fourteen weeks and three days since January 10 when Pfizer vaccines followed by Moderna vaccines started in Westchester County Center.

On Tuesday, April 20, 1,777 new daily positives in 8 days slowed to 2.7% new cases a day—solidly under 3% for last week.

In the three weeks and 3 days since April 1, The total infection rate averaged 3.07% even on high test days when new case numbers go up.

Vaccinations are on target to have 50% of Westchesterites completed by midmay, and 72% of the county residents completely vaccinated by Memorial Day.

In the Mid-Hudson region of seven counties (Westchester, Dutchess, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Sullivan and Ulster) there are 3,084,120 total residents.

Currently, according to the state Covid Vaccination progress chart, total vaccinations in the Mid-Hudson Region are proceeding at 72,000 a week for second shots and 77,103 a week for first shots.

Vaccinations for second shots are proceeding 11,452 persons a day for second shots of the vaccines.

The upshot is that as first shots start to dwindle (if they dwindle and second shot capacity to administer go up we could see an increase in the total second shots administered over the next three weeks.

Even at the 11,452 second shots administered daily in the 7 counties, this would mean going forward in the next 25 days you would have Mid-Hudson fully vaccinated persons totals go up 286,300 bringing Mid-Hudson total currently fully vaccinated from today’s 580,643 up 286,300 to 1,181,956 or 38% fully vaccinated all 7 counties by May 15.

If the second shot daily vaccination capabilities rise and goes up you would get more fully vaccinated by May 15 and through the end of May

For example if the Mid-Hudson facilities get more vaccines and less firsts to administer the march to 75% fully vaccinated comes faster.

If you administer 12,500 second shots a day the number fully vaccinated from May 15 to Memorial Day the number fully vaccinated climbs to 45% fuilly vaccinated. If you administer 15,000 second shots a day the percentage of fully vaccinated increases to 52% by Memorial Day.

The pace of first shots now being administered to those over 18 now in age as 18 (vaccines are not recommended for children under 18), may slow. This could increase the Mid Hudson ability to expand second shot efficiencies as more first shots of the vaccines are administered. With a month of the end of June, at least 75% of the county should be fully vaccinated if persons pay attention and opt for their first shots now, no matter why have not called for the vaccine before.

Supply of Vaccine, Timing of when you get your first shot, and county capacity to vaccinate more per day are all significant logistical problems to be solved as the second shot demands creep into June beginning the first week in May.

The state numbers on covid infections for Westchester County

the last 20 days back to April 1.

APRIL 1: 12,800 TESTS 418 POSTIVE – 3.3% INFECTION RATE

APRIL 2—12,500 TESTS 390 POSITIVE—3.1% INFECTION RATE

APRIL 3- 10,500 TESTS – 383 POSTIVE—3.6% INFECTION RATE

APRIL 4—7,900 TESTS—296 POSITIVE—3.7% INFECTION RATE

APRIL 5—6,100 TESTS—263 POSITIVE—4.3% INFECTION RATE

APRIL 6—11,000 TESTS- 346 POSITIVE—3.1% INFECTION RATE

APRIL 7—13,000 TESTS– 368 POSITIVE—2.8% INFECTION RATE

APRIL 8—14,300 TESTS—423 POSITIVE—3.01 INFECTION RATE

APRIL 9—11,500 TESTS—345 POSITIVE—3.0 INFECTION RATE

APRIL 10—10,200 TESTS—290 POSTIVE—2.8% INFECTION RATE

APRIL 11—6,944 TESTS—264 POSITIVE –3.7% INFECTION RATE

APRIL 12—6,282 TESTS—225 POSITIVE—3.6% INFECTION RATE

APRIL 13—9,318 TESTS—218 POSITIVE—2.3% INFECTION RATE

APRIL 14—12,035 TESTS—346 POSITIVE—2.9% INFECTION RATE

APRIL 15—9,288 TESTS– 291 POSITIVE—3.1% INFECTION RATE

APRIL 16—12,627 TESTS—315 POSITIVE—-2.5% INFECTION RATE

APRIL 17—10,618 TESTS—237 POSITIVE –2.3% INFECTION RATE

APRIL 18—6,294 TESTS—187 POSITIVE—3.0% INFECTION RATE

APRIL 19—5,359 TESTS—181 POSITIVE –3.4% INFECTION RATE

APRIL 20—9,217 TESTS—184 POSITIVE—2.0% INFECTION RATE

THIS JUST IN FROM NEW YORK STATE:

APRIL 21–10,837 TESTS–216 POSITIVE–2% INFECTION RATE

The April 20 number positives and infection rate is the lowest since October 31, 2020 when the second wave started in early Novembe the so-called “second wave’ which all were warned about, has lasted 5-12 months and 5 days and has just begun to show signs of slowing down. The 5-1/2 ,month second wave lasted 2 and a half months longer than the first.

THE AREAS OF WESTCHESTER COUNTY CITIES AND TOWNS WITH HIGHEST INFECTIONS

LAST TWO WEEKS APRIL 7 TO APRIL 21:

YONKERS—805 CASES. 44 NEW A DAY

NEW ROCHELLE—315, 18 NEW A DAY

MOUNT VERNON—311, 21 NEW A DAY

WHITE PLAINS—233 – 14 NEW A DAY

PORT CHESTER—162 –7 NEW A DAY

YORKTOWN – 155 — 22 NEW A DAY

GREENBURGH—147– 3 NEW A DAY

MAMARONECKS, LARCHMONT—139 —6 NEW A DAY

CORTLANDT—130—12 NEW A DAY

THE OSSINNINGS –108—4 NEW A DAY

HARRISON – 91 —8 NEW A DAY

SOMERS—82—3 NEW A DAY

MOUNT PLEASANT—70—3 NEW A DAY

THE TARRYTOWNS—70—6 NEW A DAY

RYE-RYE BROOK –70- 6 NEW A DAY

PEEKSKILL—66—4 NEW A DAY