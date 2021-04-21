WEATHER WEDNESDAY WHITE PLAINS NY USA AT 8 AM EDT: 49 PARTLY CLOUDY WPCNR DEGREES: SHOWERS AND WINDY

Hits: 2

Today A chance of showers before 3pm, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm between 3pm and 5pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 5pm. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. High near 65. Southeast wind 8 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tonight Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 33. Wind chill values between 20 and 25. Northwest wind around 18 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph.

Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 50. Wind chill values between 20 and 30 early. Breezy, with a west wind 18 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph.