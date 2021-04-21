Hits: 23

WPCNR NEWS & COMMENTS. From U.S. Congressman Mondaire Jones Office and Governor Andrew M. Cuomo and State Senator, AndreaStewart-Cousins April 21, 2021:

Today, Congressman Mondaire Jones (D-NY) released the following statement after a Minneapolis jury found Derek Chauvin guilty for the murder of George Floyd:

“In finding Derek Chauvin guilty of murder, the jury has ensured that he is held accountable for his heinous, unconscionable crime.

But let me be clear, this verdict is not full justice, for in a just world, George Floyd would still be alive. In a just world, Adam Toledo and Daunte Wright would be in their mothers’ arms right now. In a just world, we would not be faced with a near-daily onslaught of officers assaulting, harassing, and murdering Black people simply for existing.

It is time that we address the violence of systemic racism in America in its totality. Police brutality in America is just the latest chapter in the legacy of racial violence that dates back to chattel slavery, lynch mobs, and Jim Crow – a legacy that has robbed us of countless Black lives, and that must be eradicated once and for all.

That starts by fundamentally reimagining policing in America to center the dignity, humanity, and safety of all people, and especially Black and brown people. This project starts with passing the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act, which would eliminate qualified immunity for law enforcement officers, end chokeholds and no-knock warrants, and create the first-ever national registry of police misconduct. I’m proud to have helped pass this bill in the House, but now the Senate majority must do its job. Still, it would only be the beginning.

Today, we take solace in this verdict and honor George Floyd’s memory. Tomorrow, we get back to work to create a truly just America for all.”

In his statement, New York Governor Andrew M. Cuomo, wrote:

“The verdicts delivered today were a powerful statement of accountability. George Floyd’s family and his loved ones got well-deserved closure, and all of us who deeply and personally felt his loss gained hope in the possibility of progress.

“But while I’m grateful that the jury returned these verdicts, accountability is not the same as justice. It doesn’t make an unacceptable situation acceptable, and it doesn’t bring Gianna’s dad back. But it must fuel our continued march towards equity.

“Emmett Till. Medgar Evers. Rodney King. Amadou Diallo. Sean Bell. Trayvon Martin. Eric Garner. Michael Brown. Philando Castile. Ahmaud Arbery. Breonna Taylor. George Floyd. Daunte Wright. Adam Toledo.

Our country has never fully lived up to its founding ideal, of liberty and justice for all. Still, our greatest attribute has always been our optimism, our belief in an ever better future, our faith in the strength of humanity.

“We saw that faith in streets across the country last summer and over the last 11 months. Our charge now is to channel our grief, our anger, our righteous energy, and make real, positive, and long-overdue change happen.”

NY State Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins (33rd Senate District) issued this comment:

“While I’m heartened by this verdict and believe it’s an important step towards accountability, we must remember that this verdict is not true justice. True justice would mean that George Floyd would have walked away from that encounter alive. It would mean that he would be able to watch his daughter grow up.

If we had true justice in this country, the kind that lives up to our ideals, countless other Black men and women wouldn’t see the same fate as George Floyd. While we cannot change the past, we can change what happens next.

We can decide that we can no longer tolerate a policing system and a justice system that only serves some and not all. We can commit to real reform, to real justice, and to a better system of policing that truly keeps our communities safe instead of tearing them apart. My thoughts are with the Floyd family and the mostly Black and Brown families across this country who have lost a loved one to police violence.”

Senator Kirsten Gillebrand sent this statement on the verdict:

“Today’s verdict delivers a small measure of justice to the family of George Floyd, but nothing can ever erase the pain of losing a loved one. Our nation remains in a moment of moral reckoning and we must take bold and decisive action. Congress must pass the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act to address the systemic and institutional racism that plagues our criminal justice system and continues to lead to the deaths of countless Black Americans.”