WHITE PLAINS NEW COVID CASES DECLINE AVG 16 NEW A DAY FOR WEEK– 18 AND OVER VACCINATE UP AT EBERSOLE RINK TODAY–APPOINTMENTS AVAILABLE! CALL NOW-914 422-1378 TO VACCINATE!:

Mayor Tom Roach in his weekly COVID CALL Monday night reported:

“There are currently an estimated 251 active cases in our City, down 34 from a week ago. Over the last 7 days we are averaging 16 new cases per day. The County estimates that 312,000 residents, or about one third of Westchester’s population, have been fully vaccinated. An additional 15% of county residents have been partially vaccinated at this time. It is anticipated that within a month 50% of Westchester County residents should be vaccinated. This is tremendous progress in just over 3 months.

If you are among the group that has not yet been vaccinated the City of White Plains will host a COVID vaccination clinic today, Tuesday, April 20th, at Ebersole Ice Rink, which is located at Delfino Park, 104 Lake Street. This clinic is open to anyone 18 years and older.

Appointment slots are still available! Making an appointment is easy: Just go to our website, cityofwhiteplains.com, or to our facebook or twitter pages, to access the registration link and make your appointment. This clinic will be providing the Moderna vaccine, so you will need to come back to the same location 4 weeks from tomorrow to get your second shot.

At the time this call was recorded vaccination appointments were also available at both the County Center and the Yonkers Armory.

There are a number of ways to obtain a vaccination appointment. Go to our website, cityofwhiteplains.com, for more information, or call our White Plains COVID Angels at (914) 422-1378 between 8:00 am and 6:00 pm.

While getting vaccinated is important, it remains critical that we all continue to wear a mask when within 6 ft. of others and practice social distancing. It is vital that we continue to take these precautions to give the vaccines a chance to get ahead of the virus. The virus is still out there don’t let your guard down! “