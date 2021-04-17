THE COVID TURNING POINT CONTINUES in Westchester County!

Hits: 13

WPCNR CORONA VIRUS REPORT. From NY STATE COVID TRACKER. April 17, 2021:

The Friday coronavirus report on Westchester County Covid testing, posted Saturday afternoon at 2 PM , on the largest testing universe day of the week when 12,627 persons were tested Friday in the county, found 315 persons testing positive the lowest infection sine last October.

The infection rate was 2.5%. the lowest infection rate of 8 days of testing:

WHITE PLAINS WEEK’S REVEALING ANALYSIS OF THE TESTING THROUGH APRIL 14 —

April 15– 291 Tested Positive continuing the 3.1% infection rate, and on Friday —

315 tested positive at a significantly lower 2.5% infection rate. making the average infection rate for 9 days CONTINUING AT 3%

The larger testing universes always indicate the best success ratios of how Westchester County is controlling covid spread.