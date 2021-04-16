WEATHER WHITE PLAINS WEEKEND: 40 MOSTLY CLOUDY WPCNR DEGREES WIND NORTHWEST AT 9 GUSTS LUSTY

Hits: 54

Today A 30 percent chance of rain, mainly after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 50. Northwest wind 8 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Tonight A 30 percent chance of rain, mainly before 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38. Northwest wind around 9 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Saturday Partly sunny, with a high near 57. Northwest wind around 8 mph.

Saturday NightMostly cloudy, with a low around 42. Light northwest wind.

Sunday A 20 percent chance of showers after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 60. Northwest wind 3 to 7 mph. (Forecast, National Weather Service)