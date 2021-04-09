WEATHER WHITE PLAINS WEEKEND AT 2:45 P.M. EDT 58 MOSTLY CLOUDY WPCNR DEGREES SOUTHERLY WINDS AT 8

Hits: 12

This Afternoon Mostly cloudy, with a high near 60. Southeast wind around 8 mph.

Tonight A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48. South wind around 6 mph.

Saturday Cloudy, with a high near 64. Southeast wind 3 to 7 mph.

Saturday Night A 30 percent chance of showers after 2am. Patchy fog after 2am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. Southeast wind around 6 mph.

Sunday Showers likely, mainly after 8am. Cloudy, with a high near 63. East wind 7 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.