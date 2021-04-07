PLAYLAND WILL INTERVIEW CANDIDATES FOR SUMMER JOBS VIRTUALLY THIS SATURDAY APRIL 10

Hits: 9



(Rye, NY) – With the green light from New York State to open amusements parks in place, the Westchester County Department of Parks, Recreation and Conservation plans to reopen Playland Park this year and is looking to fill seasonal positions.

Virtual interviews will be held on Saturday, April 10.

County Executive George Latimer said: “Working at Playland during the summer is a tradition for many young people in our County, their energy makes our park come alive. We look forward to seeing familiar faces and welcoming new ones.”

Job seekers are encouraged to explore Playland’s job board and apply ahead of the virtual interview day.

Open positions include:

· Cashier

· General Office

· Park Supervisor

· Lifeguard

· EMT

· General Maintenance

· Beach/Pool Attendant

· Admissions/Greeter

· Housekeeping

· Custodial

· Ride Operators

Commissioner of the Department of Parks, Recreation and Conservation Kathy O’Connor said: “Our staff makes the operation of our parks possible and they have done an outstanding job the past year, despite many challenges. We are looking for dedicated applicants who want to enhance the experience of our parks for our guests.”

For more information visit https://playlandpark.org/ or call (914) 813-7019.