WEEKEND WEATHER WHITE PLAINS-31 PARTLY CLOUDY SUNNY WPCNR DEGREES

Hits: 5

Today Partly sunny, with a high near 41. Wind chill values between 20 and 30. Northwest wind around 14 mph.

Tonight Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming clear, with a low around 28. Wind chill values between 20 and 25. Northwest wind 7 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 53. Wind chill values between 20 and 30 early. Northwest wind 9 to 11 mph.

Saturday Night Increasing clouds, with a low around 37. West wind 5 to 7 mph.

Sunday Mostly cloudy, with a high near 60. West wind 6 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Weather Forecast from National Weather Service