PALM SUNDAY WEATHER WHITE PLAINS 6:30 A.M. E.D.T.: 48 OVERCAST WPCNR DEGREES. WIND EAST AT 1O MPH TSTORMS AFTER 4 PM

Today: Showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 4 pm. High near 60. Southeast wind 5 to 14 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.

Tonight: Showers and thunderstorms before 11 pm, then a slight chance of showers between 11 pm and 1 am. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds and heavy rain. Low around 38. Breezy, with a west wind 14 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 43 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 48. Breezy, with a northwest wind 21 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 45 mph. (Weather by National Weather Service)