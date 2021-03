Hits: 11

Today: Sunny, with a high near 65. Northwest wind around 9 mph.

Tonight: Patchy fog after 2am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. Southeast wind 3 to 5 mph.

Sunday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 9am. Patchy fog before 11am. High near 58. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.