WEATHER WHITE PLAINS 7AM EDT: 50 FOGGY MISTY WPCNR DEGREES SLOWLY CLEARING, SUNNY TO 70

Hits: 4

Today Patchy dense fog before noon. Otherwise, cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 69. Calm wind becoming south 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight A 50 percent chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. South wind around 7 mph.

Friday Showers likely, mainly before 10 am. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 71. Breezy, with a south wind 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.