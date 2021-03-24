WEATHER WEDNESDAY WHITE PLAINS: 46 OVERCAST WPCNR DEGREES AT 8 LIGHT EASTWIND: RAIN AFTER 3

Hits: 10

Today —Showers likely, mainly after 3pm. Patchy fog before 10am. Otherwise, cloudy, with a high near 54. East wind 6 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tonight—Showers, mainly before 2am, then a slight chance of drizzle or light rain after 2am. Patchy fog after 11pm. Low around 47. East wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light northeast after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Thursday—Areas of fog before 8am. Otherwise, cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 72. Calm wind becoming south 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.