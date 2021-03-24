CONGRESSMAN JONES AND SENATOR KLOBUCHAR HOLD TOWN HALL ON THE ‘FOR THE PEOPLE’ ACT 5:30 TODAY

Hits: 20

TODAY: JONES, KLOBUCHAR TO DISCUSS FOR THE PEOPLE ACT IN TOWN HALL WITH END CITIZENS UNITED ACTION FUND

WASHINGTON, DC — Today, Wednesday, March 24th, at 5:30 pm ET, Congressman Mondaire Jones (D-NY–17th Congressional District) and Senator Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) will join End Citizens United Action Fund for a virtual Town Hall to discuss the For the People Act, also known as H.R. 1, legislation to fix our broken democracy. It can be seen on Facebook Live

Earlier this month, Congressman Jones voted to pass the bill in the House, where he was critical to its success, and the bill is now under consideration in the Senate.