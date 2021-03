Hits: 14

MONDAY: fAIR with a high near 62. Calm wind becoming southeast 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 36. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming light and variable in the evening.

Tuesday: Patchy fog before 8am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 64. Light and variable wind becoming east 5 to 7 mph in the morning.