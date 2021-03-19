POP UP RITE-AID VACCINATION SITE SATURDAY IN SLEEPY HOLLOW. ALREADY 650 SIGNED UP

Hits: 19

On Saturday, a COVID-19 vaccine pop-up site is opening in Sleepy Hollow. Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins and fellow State lawmakers Senator Pete Harckham and Assemblyman Tom Abinanti will tour the site, offering the vaccine to people 60 years of age and older and teachers in Westchester County.

The vaccine site was made possible by the hard work of the Villages of Tarrytown and Sleepy Hollow who secured a partnership with Rite Aid to provide COVID-19 vaccines to residents. The villages also coordinated with the Tarrytown School District to secure a site location.

About 650 eligible residents were able to book an appointment in advance. Pop-up sites like this are part of a growing effort to make the vaccine more accessible to Westchester’s most vulnerable populations.

The site will be open from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Saturday and an appointment is required. Residents will be able to receive a second dose scheduled for Saturday, April 17th, 8:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.