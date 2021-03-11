County Legislature To Hold Zoom Meeting on County Police Reform Report

WPCNR COUNTY CLARION-LEDGER. From Chairman of the Board of Legislators, Benjamin Boykin. March 11, 2021:

The Westchester County Board of Legislators is in the middle of a formal review of the County’s Police Reform and Reimagining Task Force report, with plans to adopt a police reinvention document by March 22.Members of the public were deeply engaged during the Task Force’s nearly eight months of work.  But I want to remind you that you have a chance to weigh in on the report again, this time with your County Legislators.The Board’s Public Safety Committee is holding a Public Comment Session tonight, March 11 at 7 p.mHere’s how to participate:

Read the Westchester County Police Reform and Reimagining Task Force report at: https://www.westchestergov.com/images/stories/pdfs/policereformreport.pdfPlease forward this E-News to family and friends who may be interested in this information.

