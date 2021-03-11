County Legislature To Hold Zoom Meeting on County Police Reform Report

Hits: 10

WPCNR COUNTY CLARION-LEDGER. From Chairman of the Board of Legislators, Benjamin Boykin. March 11, 2021:

The Westchester County Board of Legislators is in the middle of a formal review of the County’s Police Reform and Reimagining Task Force report, with plans to adopt a police reinvention document by March 22.Members of the public were deeply engaged during the Task Force’s nearly eight months of work. But I want to remind you that you have a chance to weigh in on the report again, this time with your County Legislators.The Board’s Public Safety Committee is holding a Public Comment Session tonight, March 11 at 7 p.mHere’s how to participate:

Online : Members of the public who would like to speak via Webex may go to the Event Information page to register: https://westchestergov.webex.com/westchestergov/onstage/g.php?MTID=effe129e657086c8a1af951a58dbf3df7



: Members of the public who would like to speak via Webex may go to the Event Information page to register: https://westchestergov.webex.com/westchestergov/onstage/g.php?MTID=effe129e657086c8a1af951a58dbf3df7 By phone : Participants may dial-in, toll-free, when the session starts at 1-844-621-3956. Enter the meeting access code: 185 569 8776



: Participants may dial-in, toll-free, when the session starts at 1-844-621-3956. Enter the meeting access code: 185 569 8776 In writing : Comments can be submitted in writing, beginning immediately, by emailing BOLPublicComments@westchesterlegislators.com or mailing physical copies to the Clerk of the Board of Legislators, 148 Martine Ave., 8th Floor, White Plains, NY 1060. Written comments must be received by March 11 at 5 p.m.



: Comments can be submitted in writing, beginning immediately, by emailing BOLPublicComments@westchesterlegislators.com or mailing physical copies to the Clerk of the Board of Legislators, 148 Martine Ave., 8th Floor, White Plains, NY 1060. Written comments must be received by March 11 at 5 p.m. To watch: The meeting will stream live on Current Meetings section of the BOL website at www.westchesterlegislators.com

Read the Westchester County Police Reform and Reimagining Task Force report at: https://www.westchestergov.com/images/stories/pdfs/policereformreport.pdfPlease forward this E-News to family and friends who may be interested in this information.