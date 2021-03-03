BULLETIN: WESTCHESTER MEDICAL CENTER STARTS UP VACCINATION ACTIVE LOCATIONS “DASHBOARD” ACCEPTIING APPOINTMENTS https://COVIDInfo.WMCHealth.org/Vaccination

Hits: 16

WPCNR VACCINATION DESTINATION. From Westchester Medical Center Health, March 3, 2021:

WMCHealth today announced the launch of an interactive directory to assist Hudson Valley residents with accessing COVID-19 vaccinations, the only resource of this type available in the region.



“WMCHealth’s Hudson Valley COVID-19 Vaccine Directory provides real-time information for those seeking information about where recent vaccine supply has been distributed and details for making appointments for vaccination,” said Michael D. Israel, President and CEO of WMCHealth. “As the lead and coordinator for the Hudson Valley Region Hub of New York State’s Regional Vaccine Network, WMCHealth is overseeing vaccine management in the region. We want to ensure that our residents have access to the information they need and access to vaccine as it is made available to ensure the most equitable distribution.”



According to Josh Ratner, Executive Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer for WMCHealth and Hub lead, “the interactive directory translates weekly vaccine distribution from New York State into both an interactive map and listing of those locations that have recently received vaccine supply. It also includes information about those locations that have received vaccine supply in the past, giving Hudson Valley residents an accurate picture of both vaccine availability and past distribution. It’s transparency at its best.”

The map allows the user to search an interactive map by location type, such as pharmacy or health clinic, location name and county. Clicking on a location serves up detailed information about the location, who might be eligible to receive a vaccine at that location, and how to register for an appointment. Each location controls its own schedule and makes its own appointments. The directory does not represent the actual inventory of each location, only that a location has received a recent distribution, or a distribution sometime in the past.

The map is available as part of the WMCHealth online resource https://COVIDInfo.WMCHealth.org/Vaccination that includes a wide variety of information about vaccine eligibility, safety and efficacy, as well as COVID care and treatments.

