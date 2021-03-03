Republicans Seek Candidates for Fall Local Elections

Hits: 12

Greetings from the White Plains Republican City Committee,



The following positions for elected office will be filled by the voters in November of 2021: County Executive; County Clerk; County Legislator for Districts 5 and 8; City of White Plains Mayor; and three (3) seats on the Common Council of the City of White Plains.



We strive to be the party of inclusion. We embrace the participation of all individuals who share our core beliefs of self-determination, limited government intrusion in our lives, lower taxes, and the creation of economic and social advancement for every member of our community.

All are welcome to join us this election cycle as a candidate for office or as a member of our campaign organization.

It does not matter who you are, what you look like, your level of education, your age, your current party affiliation, background, or your level of involvement in public life. The White Plains Republican Party is your party of opportunity and an alternative voice, and we welcome your participation.



If you are interested in running for public office in November or if you want to join our team, please contact us at the above phone number or any of the below emails and a member of our screening committee will contact you.

gopwhiteplains@gmail.com;

Anthony Pilla: pilla.anthony@yahoo.com;

Brian Peroni: peroni7@hotmail.com; or

Peter Sverd: psverd@sverdlawfirm.com.

The petition process begins on March 2, 2021 and ends on March 25, 2021.