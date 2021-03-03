GOVERNOR OPENS UP EVENT, ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT @ 33% CAPACITY APRIL 2.

Hits: 13

WPCNR GOVERNOR ANDREW CUOMO CORONAVIRUS REPORT. MARCH 3, 2021:

New Yorkers have done a tremendous job working to stop the spread of COVID, and we are gradually able to expand reopening while protecting the public health.

Beginning April 2, event, arts and entertainment venues can reopen at 33 percent capacity, up to 100 people indoors and up to 200 people outdoors. If all attendees present proof of a negative test prior to entry, capacity can increase up to 150 people indoors and up to 500 people outdoors.

Social distancing and face coverings will be required for all attendees, as well as strict adherence to all applicable Department of Health guidance.

We are in an urgent race against the virus and we need to continue the trend of the infection rate moving down and the vaccination rate going up. New Yorkers will get through this as long as we stay tough and keep this momentum heading in the right direction.

Photo of the Day: The State-FEMA mass vaccination site in Rochester began administering vaccines today (Photo by Mike Groll) Here’s what else you need to know tonight:

1. COVID hospitalizations dropped slightly to 5,323. Of the 218,069 tests reported yesterday, 7,704, or 3.53 percent, were positive. There were 1,047 patients in ICU yesterday, down 29 from the previous day. Of them, 735 are intubated. Sadly, we lost 75 New Yorkers to the virus.

2. As of 11am Wednesday, 95 percent of first doses allocated to the state have been administered. This represents 3,125,025 first doses administered of the 3,290,980 first dose allocations received from the federal government. So far, 4,819,412 total doses have been administered out of the 5,372,605 total doses received. See data by region and county on the State’s Vaccine Tracker: ny.gov/vaccinetracker.

3. Eligible New Yorkers in Buffalo, Rochester, the Albany area and Yonkers area can make appointments at the State-FEMA mass vaccination sites. Vaccine appointments are available to eligible New Yorkers within the host county of each site, with the exception of the Albany site, which also serves residents from Rensselaer and Schenectady Counties. If you are eligible and live in any of these four areas, schedule an appointment through the State’s Am I Eligible Tool or by calling the NYS COVID Vaccine Hotline at 1-833-NYS-4-VAX (1-833-697-4829).

4. New York is expanding gathering capacity limitations starting March 22. Residential gatherings of up to 25 people can be held outdoors. Indoor residential gatherings remain capped at 10 people to reduce the continued risk of spread, which is more likely in indoor settings. Additionally, non-residential social gatherings of us to 100 people can occur indoors and up to 200 people can occur outdoors.

Ever Upward, Governor Andrew M. Cuomo