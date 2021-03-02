JOHN BAILEY’S TUESDAY MORNING WHITE PLAINS REPORT ON WVOX–TRANSCRIPT

Hits: 4

JOHN BAILEY, The CitizeNetReporter,

appears weekly on WVOX AM 1460 AND www.wvox.com on Tuesday mornings at 7:50 A.M. EST on the Dennis and Tonny Good Morning Westchester program . Here is this morning’s report

Good morning Dennis and Tonny from White Plains New York USA it’s 18 FRIGID WPCNR DEGREES.

In Zoomland, the White Plains Common Council approved the 52 North Broadway residential project zoning change on the former good council property last night. That includes 103 units of Assisted Living, 232 independent Living apartments, 48 multi-family workforce housing apartments and 28 2-story town houses. (shown below)

Two more projects were introduced for review the owners of 701 Westchester Avenue Senlac Ridge Partners proposed razing 701 one of the office buildings in that office park and building a residential project.

Still another project was submitted to the Common Council for review. Greystar east proposed a 500 unit residential development on the property on 85 North Lexington Avenue

A Zoning Change allow development of sites along Cromwell, Chester and Maple Avenues was also approved

The Assessment Roll in White Plains debuted yesterday on the city’s website and it is virtually even down $59,000 to $270.4 Million no windfall no loss in property tax revenue.

Meanwhile the city was down 11.4% in sales tax revenues in January out last week, continuing its 8-month slide. If the city does not start equaling last spring’s sales tax numbers in February, March April and May and June it will have a $4 million sales tax revenue gap.

I also hear parking revenues are down, and the White Plains commuter parking lot at the train station is very empty. Another budget drain. A 12% Tax hike would be needed to make up a 9 million sales tax deficit if the slide does not correct itself over the next 5 months.

The Council also approved leasing a solar project with Distributed Solar Projects for a installation on Gedney Way worth $25,000 to $30,000 a year in rent and savings of $150,000 annually in electricity costs to the city

Yesterday started the White Plains Bid March into Self-Care with discounts and introductory offers available at salons, hairstylists, and barbers all over the city you can see a listing of participating groomers and shakers and makeover artists at www.wpbid.com

Dennis has Harrison submitted its Police Reorganization Program proposed by the Governor? White Plains submitted its plan last week and it is available on the WPCNR.Com website with ways Mr. and Mrs. And Ms. White Plains can comment on it and make suggestions.

It appears Playland will open only for up to 3,000 persons a day due to Governor Cuomo’s 25% capacity on amusement parks restriction, which will really handicap the park for making major money on their holiday weekends Memorial Day, July 4 and Labor Day. We await how that plan is going to work and social distancing enforced.

And Congratulations to the 96,414 Westchester persons who are fully vaccinated this morning according to the State’s Vaccination Tracker late last night. The County population is 10% vaccinated.

16.6 % of the population has received at least one dose. a total of 12,841 persons received their second shot in a week. Vaccinations began January 10 so with 96,414 at full strength this means that in 6 Weeks,

Westchester has vaccinated 257,468 persons, or 6,130 a day over 42 days.

The governor announced 164,800 doses of the Johnson & Johnson one shot and you’re set vaccine would be coming into NY how much of that comes into Westchester is not clear at this time.

Also there is the issue of whether persons scheduled for first shots of the two-shot vaccines might be switched to the Johnson and Johnson medicine when it arrives.

Meanwhile it is clear that vaccinations have to be administered faster and in greater numbers in order to get the county fully vaccinated by August to set the stage. We wonder if the Task Force on that has decided how to step up the number of vaccinators.

It appears Playland will open only for up to 4,000 persons a day which will really handicap the park for making major money on their holiday weekends Memorial Day, July 4 and Labor Day. We await how that plan is going to work.

Theatres are not really ready to open yet a producer told me who is anticipating premiering a movie at the White Plains Performing Arts Center he’d hoped for it in the spring now he is looking more at the fall.

Two musicals are preparing for Broadway, one is a musical revival of Some Like it Hot… Called “Sugar” so there may be some movement between unions and the theatre moguls.

One last word on COVID, those vaccines can’t get to full strength fast enough…in the last 7 days since my last report,

The infection rate are per day in Westchester County has been 440 new cases a day. If each of those 440 are hospitalized at the 5% rate this means over 100 a week will be hospitalized for covid keep pressure on weary doctors, weary nurses.

(Editor’s note:) On the air on WVOX at 7:10 this morning, Westchester County Executive George Latimer said there were 340 new hospitalizations as of today. which coincidentally is what I projected yesterday where I predicted that at 440 infections a day 22 hospitalizations a day at the 5% rate, could be result in 300 infections requiring hospitalization in two weeks. The 340 figure Mr. Latimer mentioned this morning he did mention that was down from 580 hospitalized, however the 300 infections projection is an ominous possibility. ) Five weeks ago there were also 11,500 new cases compared to 5,900 as Saturday.)

There has to be better awareness on part of the public on social distancing and masking, and sadly there has to be enforcement of masking. If the county and its towns and cities had done that, wouldn’t we have been better position right now? You never know. But if you do not enforce the results are what is happening.