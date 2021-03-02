Cuomo on the Johnson & Johnson One Shot Vaccine Plan

Hits: 7

Now that the Johnson & Johnson vaccine has been authorized for emergency use by the FDA and recommended by the NYS Clinical Advisory Task Force, we are one step closer to eradicating COVID from every corner of our state.

I’m confident that we will all continue to see increases to our weekly vaccine supply, but even with the increased supply allocation, it will still take time to get every New Yorker vaccinated. The war isn’t won until we can reach herd immunity—with enough New Yorkers vaccinated to protect everyone. I urge all qualifying New Yorkers to make an appointment and get a vaccine as soon as it’s their turn, and to continue to wear a mask and social distance even after being fully vaccinated.

1.New York will begin administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine at state-run mass vaccination sites later this week. We are launching a new pilot program to begin administering the Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine to eligible New Yorkers during overnight hours at the Yankee Stadium, Javits Center and New York State Fair mass vaccination sites. Yankee Stadium will begin administering the vaccine starting Thursday, March 4, and the Javits Center and New York State Fair sites will begin administering the vaccine Friday, March 5.

2. COVID hospitalizations rose slightly to 5,369. Of the 128,034 tests reported yesterday, 5,800 or 4.53 percent, were positive. There were 1,076 patients in ICU yesterday, up 11 from the previous day. Of them, 747 are intubated. Sadly, we lost 82 New Yorkers to the virus.

3. As of 11am today, 95 percent of first doses allocated to the state have been administered. This represents 3,033,922 first doses administered of the 3,206,430 first dose allocations received from the federal government. So far, 4,698,354 total doses have been administered out of the 5,229,950 total doses received. See data by region and county on the State’s Vaccine Tracker: ny.gov/vaccinetracker.

4. The State announced a pilot program to test the Excelsior Pass at Madison Square Garden and the Barclays Center. The Excelsior Pass, developed in partnership with IBM, will use proven, secure technology to confirm an individual’s vaccination or a recent negative COVID-19 test to help fast-track the reopening of many entertainment venues and other businesses in accordance with New York State guidelines. This new technology was successfully tested during the initial phase of the pilot during the Brooklyn Nets game at the Barclays Center on February 27. It will now be tested for a second time during the New York Rangers game tonight, March 2, at Madison Square Garden.

5. An additional $25 million will be directed to the Nourish NY initiative. Since its launch in April 2020, the Nourish NY program has helped bring 21 million pounds of surplus agricultural products from New York farmers to households in need. This additional funding will help the program continue this important effort through July to ensure that no New Yorker goes hungry.

Ever Upward, Governor Andrew M. Cuomo