CITIZENS TO BE HEARD RETURNS TO COMMON COUNCIL MEETING TONIGHT

The City of White Plains Common Council will hold its regularly scheduled monthly meeting on Monday March 1, 2021 at 7:30 p.m., in the Mayor’s Conference Room, 255 Main Street, White Plains, NY.

As authorized by the Governor’s Executive Order No. 202.1, as extended, one or more members of the Common Council may attend this meeting by conference call or similar service.

Due to the public health emergency and the order to limit gatherings and the spread of COVID-19, the Common Council meeting will be closed to in-person attendance by the public.

The Citizens to be Heard session, scheduled to begin at 7:00 p.m., immediately preceding the regularly scheduled monthly meeting of the Common Council, will also be closed to in-person attendance by the public, and one or more members of the Common Council may attend this session by conference call or similar device.

The regularly scheduled Common Council meeting and the Citizens to be Heard session will be aired live on the White Plains Cable Access Channels (Channel 75 on Altice and Channel 47on FIOS), and streamed on the City’s website (http://whiteplainsny.swagit.com/live).

Any member of the public wishing to speak remotely at the Citizens to be Heard session must register to do so on March 1, 2021, by either calling (914) 422-1212 between the hours of 9:30 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. and speaking with Mariam Elgueta or completing this form. The Citizens to be Heard session is of limited duration and speaking slots will be assigned in the order requests are received.