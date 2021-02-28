CORONAVIRUS WESTCHESTER CORONA VIRSUS INFECTIONS AVERAGE 452 A DAY Thursday, Friday Saturday. Not Slowing Down.

Hits: 8

WPCNR CORONA VIRUS SUNDAY ROUNDUP . News & Comment By John F. Bailey. February 28, 2021:

As the number of tests ramped up Thursday Friday and Saturday, the Westchester infection rate averaged 3.4% of 123,152 tests. Of these tests, 1,358 showed positive for the coronavirus.

This is an average of 452 new cases a day. If you include the 579 on February 24, the average is 484 new positives a day.

The 3.4% rate of infection is lower than last Thursday, however the disturbing news that of 41,000 tests a day Friday, Saturday and Sunday it shows that possibly another 450 or so persons or who do not know it are walking around with covid.

At that rate, it appears if the over 400 a day corona virus infect rate continues in two weeks those 450 each day may result in 22 hospitalizations or 308 hospitalized over two weeks at the .05 hospitalization rate.

However no specifics have been delivered on how many persons of the 300 to 400 persons a day testing positive the last three weeks. The public should know those figures.

They should be put out there, particularly if they are running 100 new infections a week.

This should be particularly of interest to Yonkers running 123 new covid infections a Day, New Rochelle, 28 a day, Mount Vernon 24 a day, White Plains, 26 a day , Port Chester 18 new positives a day, Yorktown 16 a Day, The Ossinings, 15 a Day, Greenburgh, 15 a day, and the Mamaronecks & Larchmont, 13 a day, as of February 22.

It is impossible to tell whether new treatments are treating the coronavirus more effectively because cumulative numbers of hospitalizations traced back to the weeks people were infected in Westchester are not compared on a weekly basis.

Are 140 new persons each week being hospitalized each 7 days? The press has never given this key figure.

Persons with covid deemed well enough to depart hospitals are deducted from the number of new hospitalizations which gives a misleading impression of how sick persons who test positive are faring. These figures are particularly important to judge how we are controlling the spread of the disease as well as the treatment and seriousness of the infection.

Four hundred new persons testing positive a day resulting in a 5% hospitalization rate yielding 140 hospitalizations a week is not controlling the spread, it is keeping it going.

We do not know if they are getting less seriously sick or not or the infection rate is 4%, 3%,2%.

We are not told by the authorities how many of a one week positives cohort (to use a favorite mystery word) covid positives result in hospitalizations in the numbers. It is not enough, really to have lots of I.C.U. beds in the county to handle elective surgeries. That does the doctors and nurses no good who are treating an endless stream of new covid cases each week.

The objective should be to stop the spread of the disease now. And the only way to stop it is to know how many hospitalizations of positives cases are. We are not being told that.

The number of hospitalizations from the 350 to 400 people a day testing positive the last 2 weeks will tell the public that. And make excellent talking points for community leaders.

Positive reports on numbers of people in hospitals compared to the number of ICU beds do not tell the public if the disease spread is going down and medicating is better.

The past is not something to feel good about. It is the future you have to be able to predict and organize for.

We now have reports today that the Johnson and Johnson one shot treatment will distributed 20 million doses of the one-shotter by the end of March and 80 million doses by the end of June. Pfizer and Moderna the two-shot vaccines, promise delivery of 200,000 of their vaccines, according to The New York Times Sunday, by “the end of May or early summer.”

The deployment of vaccines across the country is, according to The Times not clear yet. Last week Westchester got 7,400 doses. This type of deployment of vaccines in Westchester is not going to get the county fully vaccinated anytime soon. A “task force” allocate vaccines in the area was announced last week. How can you figure out where to allocate when you do not have the actual number of vaccines coming in?

The long list of small pharmacies and innoculation sites with less than 300 doses the last time figures were issued last week , is not encouraging and the waiting for the second doses as WPCR pointed out on Friday is making full vaccinations of all of Westchester and New York State doubtful before September.

Westchester though was 8.5% fully vaccinated at the beginning of last week, that is as good as the rest of the country, where only 9% have been fully vaccinated, again according to New York Times coverage Sunday. If the supplies arrive on time and the hospitals vaccinate 24 hours a day, most of the country can be vaccinated by September. It depends on timing and extraordinary sacrifice and superb organization and planning and information and labor distribution.