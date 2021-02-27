JONES: HOUSE PASSES THE 1.9 STIMULUS BILL. On to the U.S. Senate.

Hits: 20

WPCNR WASHINGTON. From U.S. Congressman Mondaire Jones February 27, 2021:

After voting to pass the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, President Biden’s $1.9 trillion legislation to deliver real relief to the American people, Congressman Mondaire Jones (D-NY) released the following statement:

“At the start of this pandemic, Westchester and Rockland Counties were hit the fastest and the hardest. For nearly a year, COVID-19 has robbed our communities of lives and jobs. But despite that, we are still waiting for real relief.

Tonight, by passing the American Rescue Plan, we can finally begin to crush this virus, deliver financial relief for working people and those who are unemployed, aid small businesses, safely reopen schools, and begin the process of Building Back Better from the worst economic crisis since the Great Depression.

But this package must be the floor – not the ceiling.

We cannot afford to go small – the only fiscally and morally responsible option is to provide the financial relief that families need now.

The American people are suffering. Too many have fallen into poverty, face eviction, and are struggling to put food on the table.

Small businesses — the backbone of our communities — are closing at horrifying rates.

Our families deserve a $15 minimum wage. Our families deserve $50,000 in student debt cancellation.

And our families deserve $2,000 monthly survival checks for the duration of the pandemic. Anything short of that fails to fully meet the enormous scale of our ongoing economic crisis.”