Police Reform Discussion to Begin. Public Invited to Comment.

WPCNR COUNTY CLARION-LEDGER. From Benjamin Boykin, Feb 22, 2021:



The Westchester County Board of Legislators has begun its formal review of the the County’s Police Reform and Reimagining Task Force report, with plans to

adopt a police reinvention document by March 22.The review is being led

by the Board’s Committee on Public Safety, which met Wednesday,

February 17, to hear from Task Force Co-Chairs Mayo Bartlett and Leroy

Frazer.



The review will include weekly Public Safety Committee meetings as well ass a chance for the public to comment on the report by mail and email as well as during a Webex teleconference public input session on Wednesday, March 10 at 7 p.m.



Here’s how to participate in the Public Safety Committee’s Public Comment Session:Online: Members of the public who would like to speak via Webex

may go to the Event Information page to register: https://westchestergov.webex.com/westchestergov/onstage/g.php?MTID=effe129e657086c8a1af951a58dbf3df7

By phone: Participants may dial-in, toll-free, when the session starts at

1-844-621-3956. Enter the meeting access code: 185 569 8776

In writing: Comments can be submitted in writing, beginning immediately, by emailing BOLPublicComments@westchesterlegislators.com or mailing

physical copies to the Clerk of the Board of Legislators, 148 Martine Ave., 8th Floor, White Plains, NY 1060.



Written comments must be received by March 10 at 5 p.m.

To watch: The meeting will stream live on Current Meetings section of the

BOL website at www.westchesterlegislators.com

Read the Westchester County Police Reform and Reimagining Task Force

report at: https://www.westchestergov.com/images/stories/pdfs/policereformreport.pdfWatch archived video of Wednesday’s Public Safety Committee meeting at: http://westchestercountyny.granicus.com/MediaPlayer.php?view_id=1&clip_id=571



Check our meeting calendar for the upcoming meetings of the Public Safety Committee as they are scheduled — https://westchestercountyny.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx