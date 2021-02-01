5G Westchester Gives Progress Report on Crafting New City Celltower Ordinance. Mayor Roach Working With Them to Incorporate Restrictions on Future Celltower Installations

Hits: 26

WPCNR WHITE PLAINS LAW JOURNAL. From Ruth Moss, 5GAlert Westchester, February 1, 2021:

One week ago, 5GAlert Westchester provided Mayor Roach with a newly formulated, comprehensive guide to enacting the most protective Telecommunications Ordinance possible.

The Mayor expressed eagerness to review the material and decided to extend the deadline for amending the ordinance until he and the Common Council had digested this new information.

Therefore, the Feb 1 target date has moved to Mar 1. Unless there are additional unpredicted delays, residents can expect a new amended White Plains Telecommunications Ordinance passed at the March 1 Common Council meeting.



During the next month, the 5GAlert Oversight Committee will continue to press City Hall to give residents what they want… an Ordinance that limits the irresponsible placement of 24/7 5G cell antennas in residential areas. If we are successful, we’ll be following the lead of forward-thinking municipalities across the country, including among many others, Baton Rouge, LA, Malibu, CA, Santa Barbara, CA and North Hempstead, NY (with a population 4x greater than White Plains).