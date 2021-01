Hits: 6

HEZI ARIS

FOUNDER OF THE YONKERS TRIBUNE IN 2002 –HOME OF THE SCOOPS NO ONE WANTS YOU TO KNOW AT www.yonkerstribune.com

JOHN BAILEY THE CITIZENETREPORTER

INTERVIEWS MR. ARIS ON THE STATE OF JOURNALISM TODAY ON

HOW MEDIA COVERING THE COUNTY FOR THE LAST 20 YEARS HAS CHANGED

WHAT TODAY’S MEDIA ARE DOING RIGHT (VERY LITTLE) AND A LOT WRONG

HOW’S WESTCHESTER COUNTY DOING: THREE YEARS INTO THE LATIMER ADMINISTRATION

THE ISSUES AHEAD NO ONE IS DEALING WITH: VACCINATION SUPPLY, HOSPITAL CAPACITY

STATE OF COMMUNITY INFORMATION–ADEQUATE? DISORGANIZED? WHAT?

HOW ARE LOCAL COMMUNITY AND CITY OFFICIALS HANDLING THE COVID ERA: GOOD? INEPT?

AND MORE…