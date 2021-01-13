Westchester Board of Legislators Demands Board of Elections Hold Off Approval of New “Touch Screen” Voting Machines tommorow

Hits: 17

WESTCHESTER LEGISLATORS AGHAST! HOLD OFF ON NEW “TOUCH SCREEN” VOTING THEY SAY

WPCNR CAMPAIGN 2021. From the Westchester County Board of Legislators. January 13, 2021:

All the members of the Westchester County Board of Legislators joined Tuesday in urging the State Board of Elections not to rush to certify new voting machines for New York State at the State BOE’s next meeting tomorrow Thursday, January 14.

“We, and the voting public, expect rigorous security testing internally and by outside contractors. It is essential that there be a full and thorough investigation of all of the available options before any particular voting machine is certified. There should also be an opportunity for voters to interact with the machines. For this reason, we believe that it would be premature to certify any voting machine or voting system at your upcoming January 14 meeting,” the legislators wrote in a letter to the BOE on Tuesday.

The letter, signed by all 17 legislators, concluded, “Given the highly charged political atmosphere, there is enormous scrutiny on how we conduct our elections. Extensive research and proper vetting is necessary to retain the public trust and to ensure that our elections continue to be free, fair and secure.”