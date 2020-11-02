2020 ELECTION RESULTS FORECAST-BIDEN PROJECTED TO WIN ELECTORAL COLLEGE 296 TO 242

WPCNR CAMPAIGN 2020. Special to WPCNR by Stephen Rolandi, Public Policy Analyst. The forecast is solely that of Mr. Rolandi and does not reflect the views of his employers, Pace University and City University of New York. November 2, 2020 (c) 2020, Stephen R. Rolandi. All rights reserved, published with permission of the author:

Editor’s Note: Steve Rolandi was a guest recently on People to Be Heard, the White Plans Public Access Television program where he outlined the steps aggrieved candidates in the Presidential election tomorrow might take in the future to contest the election results. You may see that program at www.wpcommunitymedia.org and scrolling down the video wall to People to Be Heard. Mr. Rolandi completed his forecast of the election result tomorrow on Friday. He has graciously shared this with WPCNR. His forecast as of October 31:

Democrats go into this election very well-funded, and far more united with a Presidential nominee who has run a more disciplined campaign than the 2016 Democratic nominee.

The incumbent’s approval rating has not exceeded 50% in nearly four years.

Third parties will not be a factor this time, as they were in 2016.

And lastly, COVID-19 and the week economy will be the dominant factors, especially in the Mid-West.

Trump’s only hope is to litigate the results in court, failing that, he will attempt to throw the election into the House of Representatives in January of next year.