THIRD POLICE REFORM PUBLIC MEETING IN WHITE PLAINS THURSDAY EVENING

WP Police Reform Committee – 3rd Public Comment Session

The White Plains Police Reform Committee will hold its third public listening session on Thursday, October 29th, 7-9 PM.

This session is open to all, but will focus on youth.

Please note: The meeting will be broadcast live on the city’s cable TV channels (Optimum/Altice channel 75 & Verizon channel 47) and live streamed at: http://whiteplainsny.swagit.com/live/



Join Zoom Meeting

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89084806375?pwd=R0R5UlFxMGZGKzlPdVJqWFAycDUzZz09



Meeting ID: 890 8480 6375

Passcode: 286799

One tap mobile

+19292056099,,89084806375#,,,,,,0#,,286799# US (New York)

+13126266799,,89084806375#,,,,,,0#,,286799# US (Chicago)