THIRD POLICE REFORM PUBLIC MEETING IN WHITE PLAINS THURSDAY EVENING

WP Police Reform Committee – 3rd Public Comment Session
The White Plains Police Reform Committee will hold its third public listening session on Thursday, October 29th, 7-9 PM.
This session is open to all, but will focus on youth.
Please note: The meeting will be broadcast live on the city’s cable TV channels (Optimum/Altice channel 75 & Verizon channel 47) and live streamed at: http://whiteplainsny.swagit.com/live/
Join Zoom Meeting
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89084806375?pwd=R0R5UlFxMGZGKzlPdVJqWFAycDUzZz09
Meeting ID: 890 8480 6375
Passcode: 286799
One tap mobile
+19292056099,,89084806375#,,,,,,0#,,286799# US (New York)
+13126266799,,89084806375#,,,,,,0#,,286799# US (Chicago)