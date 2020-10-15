County Executive: Still Time to Get Your Census in Go to mycensus2020.gov before 6 AM Friday Morning.

WPCNR COUNTY CLARION-LEDGER. Statement from County Executive George Latimer on the Census Deadline From the Westchester County Department of Communications, October 15, 2020:

“This is another example of the Administration in Washington doing everything it possibly can to undercount the nation’s population.

A fair count is critical to equitably appropriate direly needed funds to the County and all of the municipalities that comprise it. The extension to October 31 was originally agreed upon and then arbitrarily shortened. The Covid-19 crisis has made counting all the more difficult – and the extra available time helped to compensate for that difficulty.

“While in Westchester we are ahead of the national and New York state response rates – we need everyone to be counted to ensure our fair share funding for our schools, infrastructure, roads, hospitals, fire departments, day cares, after school programs and more. If you haven’t already, you have one more day – go to mycensus2020.gov and do your part to help your community today.”